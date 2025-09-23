Welcome to the non-fiction ‘Warthog Blog’ section of the Warthog Report, where I write about different subjects as they interest me. If you’re a subscriber and just want other parts of the newsletter, you can adjust which segments you receive here. Now it’s time to ramble about possibilities.

There aren’t many adaptations of books or epic poems into video games. Most cases that could be considered as such are filtered through a movie adaptation, part of a marketing campaign rather than its own artistic work, or an original work set in the world of a book series.

What prompted me to ponder this was the announcement of an action game based on the Divine Comedy, which is in fact only the second time there has been a big budget Divine Comedy action game. Which feels like an inherent mismatch of genres for obvious reasons. Setting aside that Dante doesn’t even fight demons in Inferno, who exactly would you fight in the Purgatorio and Paradiso sections of these games?

From there came the question of what kind of video game the Divine Comedy should be adapted as then, because wrong answers are easy to find (Divine Comedy Kart), correct answers not as much. Which led me to the question of how to adapt the written word in general into a video game.

Every artistic form and genre has some structure and constraints that narratives need to be built around. With video game genres these are more specific than what other mediums have. Even a visual novel must work with its assets. Naturally it is difficult to take something from a less structured medium and put it into one that is more strict.

At points like this I find it helpful to dig into specific examples even when discussing broad theory, so let’s step away from the Divine Comedy specifically and explore some other cases.

One game I enjoyed playing growing up was the Hobbit video game by Sierra Entertainment for the Gamecube (not to be confused with a much earlier text adventure adaptation). Recently I replayed it while rereading the Hobbit, and in the process have come to a deeper appreciation of the uniquely book aspects of the Hobbit, like the humor of the narration, and a keener awareness of how poorly the game does as an adaptation despite my enjoyment of it.

While there are many ways in which the game is faithful to the book, to an extent where it’s clear that was a priority, at times it is fitting a square peg into a round hole, with much of the events in gameplay having little overlap with actual events in the book. The Riddles in the Dark level for example is all about fighting goblins and navigating minecarts to reach where Gollum is, the actual riddle game and everything between then and entering Mirkwood is a sequence of cutscenes.

And much of the depth of the book’s narrative is lost, the humor as well. There’s little attention paid to Bilbo’s growth as a person in the game, his doubts are entirely absent. Rereading the book also made me realize Gandalf is actually a rather fun character with plenty of humor around him, replaying the game he was barely a character.

The fundamental error of the Sierra Hobbit video game is that it took inspiration from Legend of Zelda and tried to make Bilbo into Link, despite those characters being cast from different molds. Link is the classic strong hero that Bilbo was deliberately written to not be, Gandalf says outright that Bilbo isn’t a hero. Link is Beowulf, Bilbo is the unnamed slave in Beowulf who wakes up the dragon. I can’t think of a truly Bilbo like figure in Legend of Zelda.

A good adaptation can’t just shove an already existing story into another game’s framework and leave everything that doesn’t fit for cutscenes. An obvious problem with adapting something into an action game, one of the most popular genres, is that there needs to be enemies, a lot of minor plot insignificant (individually) enemies. But those aren’t present in many books, or where all of the narrative focus is.

The Iliad has impressive plot driving scenes of battle so you’d think it would work as an action game, but the closing moment of catharsis is the conversation between Priam and Achilles. What sets the story into motion is the conflict between Achilles and Agamemnon, the internal politics of the Greek army. Placing all of that into cutscenes between action game moments feels misguided. The game should be at its most involved in the moments that truly drive the plot.

Combat oriented games may be some of the most popular, but they’re not all there is, even if for a while those and sports were all big publishers bothered with. Adventure games, puzzle games (not counting the vs puzzle subgenre), dating sims, and visual novels all have a long history within the medium. And we’re seeing more games experiment with different forms of interaction, like Disco Elysium shaking up the usual CRPG gameplay by essentially removing combat.

When I talked about my thoughts on this with my brother, he proposed that Disco Elysium is what a Divine Comedy video game adaptation should be modeled on, because the Divine Comedy is all about walking around and talking to people. I have not played it myself, but even I know about the ‘skills arguing with each other’ aspect of the game, which seems to me a potential way to explore the lines between Dante the character vs Dante the author.

Which brings me to the other big question of video game adaptations, the level of interactivity with the plot. An adaptation should try to leverage the strengths of the medium, and while many great games have linear rigid plots, others offer a good range of flexibility. Is it off the table for a video game adaptation to explore that part of the medium? To for example let the player decide how Dante interacts with some of the people he meets and run counter to the original text?

Think of tragedies for example. A key part of most tragedies is how preventable they are, and enabling players to explore the idea of how easily it could be prevented through different endings could heighten that. But it would require a willingness to commit to framing the original tragic ending as the true ending and better outcomes as alternatives, while currently in video games those with a true ending often make it an overly perfect outcome. But perhaps adapting a tragedy is exactly what’s needed to push that envelope.

One potential approach comes from Star Fox Command, where after completing a playthrough of the game you are given a ‘key of destiny’ that lets you make different choices and explore the many other paths through the story. I could see that working well for adaptations into certain genres like visual novels, make players experience the faithful adaptation route before letting them see the what ifs.

Part of why I keep jumping between different examples is because this is a broad topic, and also because I think that is part of finding the answer for individual book or epic into video game adaptations. To pick out games with elements that could work well for adapting it, pluck them out, and thoughtfully combine them.

I believe this is an endeavor worth doing on account of its difficulty alone, for how it’d push the medium of video games. And there’s a whole separate argument to make regarding why I’ve chosen classics as my examples for adaptation. I’m not expecting or pretending to answer the questions here just by writing and thinking, all theory and no praxis, but I do hope to get others thinking about it like I have, and perhaps act on them.