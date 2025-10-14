Welcome to the Warthog Report, the home for my fiction and non-fiction. This post is part of the regular feature ‘Let Me Talk To You About,’ where I ramble about creative works of any medium that I enjoy. You can adjust which segments you receive here. The start of this one may be a bit puzzling at first, but please stick with it.

The Super Smash Bros series features a wide range of signature items with their own charm, especially those from the first three games: the charge and release of a Super Scope, the hunt for a Smash Ball, the terror when someone picks up a hammer and its song overrides whatever was previously playing.

Among the many items is Lip’s Stick, a flower shaped rod which can plant a flower on opponents that deals continuous damage. I assumed it was an original item to the series, the name a random pun on lipstick. In truth, this was just one case in a long sequence of Nintendo all stars stealing from Lip.

Panel de Pon is a puzzle game for the Super Famicom released during a time where it was a trend in Japan to make puzzle games cute. So the game’s roster mostly consists of fairy girls, with the main character being Lip, the tomboyish fairy of flowers. Though you can pick which character to play as, all it changes is whose portrait you see, there is no mechanical difference.

The playing field looks like Tetris and other falling block puzzles, but rather than placing falling blocks you are swapping blocks that rise from beneath the playing field, you can only swap adjacent blocks horizontally, with the goal of matching at least three of the same color vertically or horizontally.

Rows of blocks are constantly rising, and it’s game over if they hit the ceiling. But if you make a match of four or more, or set up a chain reaction of matches, they’ll briefly stop, giving you time to catch your breath and look for the next match to make.

I am terrible at Tetris, Puyo Puyo, and other falling block type puzzle games. Any time I do work out a plan I get denied the pieces needed for it. But in Panel de Pon and others like it where I’m rearranging the board rather than making it I know how to set up combos and strategize. It turns out I’m not bad at puzzle games as a whole, just the most popular two.

Endless and Time Attack are what they sound like, play until you lose or time runs out. Puzzle mode gives you set layouts of blocks and tasks you with finding out how to clear all of them in the amount of swaps given. Stage Clear tasks you to keep clearing blocks until you’re under the clear line, which will take its time to appear. In single player, VS mode serves as the story mode with computer opponents.

Like other VS puzzle games the way players (or the player and computer) fight each other is by sending large immovable garbage blocks to the opponent’s field, once again achieved with chain reactions or single matches of four or more. Cleared garbage blocks turn into normal blocks, and if you set up a match for them before they’re done transforming it counts as a combo, which helps with making a comeback.

While it’s possible to make a match by sliding a block into position to match with the blocks falling from the prior normal match, the blocks fall so fast it’s difficult to pull off even with planning. But I like that it’s a mechanic, when it works it feels rewarding, though it’s safer to get the match set up beforehand if you can.

There’s a chance this game may sound a little familiar even if the name doesn’t. That’s because for release in the United States, it was determined that gamers there would never touch such a girly looking game. So they got permission to name it ‘Tetris Attack’ and then reskinned it as a Mario spin-off starring Yoshi.

Yoshi wasn’t the only character to steal Lip’s entire game. The Pokémon Puzzle League games are a Pokémon themed variant on the game that made ‘Puzzle League’ into the series new U.S name. Animal Crossing New Leaf eventually had a Puzzle League side mode added to it. There was a Puzzle League game for the DS that opted to have no characters at all, even though if there were a Nintendo system to finally let a game dismissed as ‘too girly’ reach the States unmolested it would be the DS.

Panel de Pon did a get a Japan only sequel that never got reskinned however, because it was part of Nintendo Puzzle Collection for the Gamecube, where it was included alongside ports of Doctor Mario 64 and Yoshi’s Cookie. Panel de Pon is not allowed to escape the Mario universe and Yoshi specifically sticking their thumb in apparently.

The original game finally get an official English release unmodified through Nintendo Switch Online, which like other international debuts on the service is so unmodified that none of the text has been translated, making menu navigation a bit of a hassle. The unofficial translation thus provides a better experience than the official release.

Nintendo’s other crossover game, the Japan only Captain Rainbow, also featured Lip as a character. Captain Rainbow is a game about forgotten Nintendo characters, so Lip being there is sadly on point.

This is why Lip is among the characters I hope to one day see become a fighter in Smash Bros, because there are a good number of Nintendo all stars who it would make sense to have Lip fight, and you can’t discuss the history of Panel de Pon without getting into several other video game franchises.

But most of all, it would be great if we could get a new Panel de Pon game that keeps the fairy theme and doesn’t get other Nintendo characters plastered over it.