Welcome to the non-fiction 'Warthog Blog' section of the Warthog Report, where I write about different subjects as they interest me. Today is another recap of an event without much analysis because I suppose this is that time of year for me.

Boston Blue Beat Beach Episode (generally shortened to just Beach Episode) is an annual fighting game event, part of the bimonthly Boston Blue Beat series. It’s not on the scale of the truly large events like EVO, which sees people travel in from around the world. Beach Episode is more of a regional event, which is what I prefer and why it’s the largest fighting game event I’ve attended.

I don’t compete in any of the current popular titles in the fighting game community, but what draws me in to events like this are the side games, the smaller scale tournaments for games that don’t have as many players. A friend was going to run one of those side game brackets for Merfight, but was unable to make it and asked me to step in. So that’s just what I did, and I figured I’d compete in other games while I was there.

Saturday

I immediately spotted some familiar faces from my local scene before I had even picked up my badge. Once I had gotten my badge, I went to the combined casuals and side tournament room, filled with tables that had four monitors each.

Soul Calibur players had already begun to gather together at one table, even before the arrival of the actual tournament organizer. So I went and took out my PS4, which I had been asked to bring by the tournament organizer and was surprisingly not that difficult to carry around in a backpack, and set it up. Getting a chance to play some casual matches before the bracket reinforced that I wasn’t going to win with how rusty I was.

My first match was up against the tournament organizer. I managed to score a perfect on them in one round, but lost the game and the match as a whole. There was also a moment during reversal edge, a mechanic that slows down time and forces players to play what is essentially rock paper scissors, that I looked at my opponent’s controller to see what they picked and counter it. They noticed I did that and said something along the lines of “yeah that’s what you have to do.”

The next match was much rougher, a player using Astaroth put a solid end to my tournament run. Even with the crushing defeat it reminded me that Soul Calibur is fun and that I should create more chances to play it with people.

Once the bracket progressed far enough for some consoles to be dedicated for casual play, I hopped on with someone for more games. After a few matches I even switched from my usual Kilik to figuring out how to play as 2B, a guest fighter from Nier: Automata, which led to a more relaxed feeling since I was learning something new instead of trying to regain atrophied skills.

I do not follow competitive games outside of what’s immediately around me, with the big majors like EVO or Combo Breaker I just watch the highlights and new game announcements at most. So it wasn’t until I went to watch grand finals that I learned one of the players, Incendiate, was the three time EVO champion for Soul Calibur VI.

Watching grand finals live turned out to be a good choice. It was Ivy vs 2B (who were framed as rivals by marketing material and do have genuine narrative contrasts I could get into) on Master Swordsmans’s Cave, a stage with no walls and thus full of potential for a round to be decided by ringout.

Both players unleashed some vicious offenses against each other, with quite a few rounds ending in one of them falling into the water. Eventually Incendiate switched from Ivy to Geralt, another guest character from the Witcher series, to close out the grand finals. It did not escape anyone’s notice that the final match was between two guest fighters.

With Evo coming up, which tends to be a big time for fighting game announcements, I wonder if a new Soul Calibur will be announced. Even a vague teaser would renew interest in playing the already out games, and a new game would have main stage status. But for the most part I’m content to keep competing in VI and earlier entries, my hope for a Soul Calibur VII is more for the story. Please let Lizard Man regain his roster slot and also his sanity.

In the gap between Soul Calibur and my next tournament I was on a hunt for things to do, which led to me encountering Scramble Heart City, another game having a side bracket the next day. There were open consoles with it running and an information sheet, so I sat down and tried it out.

Scramble Heart City is a tag team fighter where you assemble a team of three characters. It was still early in development, many sprites for characters were still in a sketch phase, and not all at the same level of development. But they all played well, and the character design shone through even in this rough state.

The available roster was small, but it was possible to add a character to your team multiple times. With the simple Smash Bros style inputs it didn’t take long to start figuring out what made my characters cool, like a character named Book being able to glide in an arc on his big book or have it hit the opponent on the other side of the screen.

If scheduling had worked out I would have signed up for the bracket, but it was set for Sunday right between the two brackets I had already signed up for. So I looked up the game and found that it isn’t publicly playable yet, but is going to be a free game playable in browser, like the developer’s previous title Tough Love Arena. I’m looking forward to when I can play it again.

Afterwards I went to the tabletop area to try out a game called Bullet, there was a raffle to win a copy of it. As usual with board games it took me a bit to grasp precisely what the rules were, but by the end I had corrected a misunderstanding that I had when I started.

In essence it’s an adaptation of the VS Puzzle genre of video game. Each player has their own board with multiple columns they are forced to place bullet tokens onto as decided by the token’s color and the number on it. If five bullets make it to the bottom you lose, and to get rid of them you need to rearrange them into certain patterns dictated by cards you draw, with cleared bullets getting sent to other players next round. All players act at once in a round, which has a timer to make things more intense.

Following my defeat in Bullet there was still plenty of time to spare before my next event, which I used to meet up with an online friend in person for the first time. Naturally we used this opportunity for video games, specifically practicing for the upcoming Blazblue Cross Tag Battle tournament tomorrow. I had hyped up our showdown in the game on the discord we’re both part of, and I lost rather soundly.

We were quickly joined by someone else who wanted to play, who was solidly better than the both of us. They said they weren’t competing in the tournament due to it having such a small entrant size, but it still left us intimidated for how much better the other people actually competing would be.

Eventually it was finally time to compete in the one main stage tournament I signed up for, Sailor Moon S. I had gotten into the game precisely due to there being such a strong local scene for it, I saw people playing at the weekly event I go to and joined them. At Last year’s Beach Episode I had done surprisingly well, but I hadn’t been able to practice as much compared to then, so a worse performance didn’t seem unlikely.

Unlike the small side game tournaments, the main stage events are broken up into smaller brackets called pools due to the large number of entrants, with whoever makes it far enough getting called back later to compete in the top eight section of the bracket. Getting into top eight was well beyond my reach, but I aimed to do decently within my pool.

My one tournament victory came from beating a player going by Andross, who was playing the game for the first time at the tournament. I made Star Fox jokes before and after playing him, but have to respect the guts to try a game for the first time at a stacked regional bracket. Especially one with a reputation for how unfair and brutal it can be.

I decided to stay around to watch other people play, like the friend I credit with getting me into the game. After a close match he was able to make it into top eight, which earned him a lot of congratulations. While I debated watching the top 8, which would happen in an hour and a half, live at the venue, I chose to go home and watch it online on account of being tired. I needed to rest up for the next day when I would be in charge of running a tournament.

Sunday

I arrived early for my first tournament of the day once again, Blazblue Cross Tag Battle. And like Soul Calibur since we were all in one place before the bracket we started playing. I had my Steam Deck with me so I set it up to play some casual matches before the tournament, and it ended up being used for the tournament since it was already there, which helped things run faster.

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle is such an explosive game that tournament sets are run as first to three wins instead of the usual first to two, and still tend to go faster then other games. As fun as the game is I never was able to grasp the more advanced mechanics, so quite a few times it felt like my opponents were two steps ahead. Despite this I did win a match, giving me an overall score of 1-2.

Meanwhile my online friend had a much more fruitful run, he was just one match away from making it into the top three of the bracket. I also ended up taking recordings of his matches on my phone, except for the one that happened while I was also playing.

Amusingly there was a high percentage of Aigis players, including my friend. One person had to fight three Aigis teams in a row. Keep in mind this is a game with 53 characters and Aigis isn’t even the best of them all.

On that note, I liked that I could recognize players by their team after seeing them play once, even the Aigis players all gave her different partners. I don’t think there were any full on team repeats. Character variety is nice and makes team games especially fun to play with, you get to mix and match.

Then came the Merfight bracket. My first time running a tournament at an event like this.

Unfortunately the equipment did not play nice with us. The monitor I went with turned out to have some problems, and the second console took a lot of fiddling with settings to run the game satisfactorily. One player ended up dropping out after the game froze on him. Things went better after switching my steam deck to another monitor, which I should have done sooner.

I do not think this was my best showing as a tournament organizer, even if it was all technical issues I can see now how my response could have been better. Hopefully next time I won’t have this many tech issues in the first place, and more entrants.

On the other hand as someone also playing in it, I won the tournament. The grand finals were an intense showdown with someone I helped introduce to the game. I can still think back to specific adaptations I made to their playstyle. It also helped take my mind off of the stress I had just dealt with. After my past attempts to get a biweekly Merfight tournament going flopped, it was nice to be able to play in person.

With that intensity out of the way I spent the rest of my time at Beach Episode playing games, including trying the fighting game themed card game Exceed and playing some more rounds with my friend. Then I returned home to recover from all the fun I had.

This weekend reinforced to me that I do genuinely wish to improve at playing fighting games. At the same time even just in the realm of video games, I want to keep playing different games instead of hard focusing on just one. There’s likely some way I can strike a balance, since I have no intent of making this a career.

I don’t want to be the best on any sort of grand scale, what I want is to be a solid contender in my local scene, to consistently make it deep into brackets even if not top three or eight. Granted I am at that level locally in Merfight, but that’s due to a small player pool that can’t even be called a small pond, my objective there is to create more competition.

Next year I’ll certainly be in attendance once again, likely still mostly doing side games. And maybe with less rust and more practice.