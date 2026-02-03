I am deviating from the normal posting schedule to share that I made an appearance on the Niche Fighter Monday stream to talk about Battles Beneath the Stars in relation to fighting games, and below is the full recording of the stream.

It was a long and fun conversation, covering subjects such as the influences for Battles Beneath the Stars, its game design, plans and hopes for a collected print edition, the political dimensions of tournaments, my thoughts on the current state of storytelling in fighting games, and more.