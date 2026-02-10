Welcome to the Warthog Report, the home for my fiction and non-fiction. This post is part of the regular feature ‘Let Me Talk To You About,’ where I ramble about creative works of any medium that I enjoy. You can adjust which segments you receive here. Since I recently appeared on a stream about niche fighting games, I figured I’d use this segment this month to talk about a niche fighting game.

Martial Champion is somehow simultaneously unique and generic. With a single look you can tell it was a fighting game released in the post Street Fighter II boom, it looks so typical of that period it feels like something you’d see on the background of a TV show. There’s even a case of characters swapping names between regions like a simplified reference to Street Fighter II’s international name shuffling.

Yet if you look under the hood, Martial Champion is such a distinctive game that even now it’s hard to find something that closely matches how it plays. Which makes how generic the aesthetics are even worse, as it completely fails to convey anything other than ‘discount Street Fighter that can’t even get country flags right.’

When most people think of fighting games they think of combos, attacks happening one right after the other. Martial Champion has no combos, both players are exchanging single hits. So you don’t need to worry about being unable to get as much damage out as other players or watching lengthy combos play out while you can’t do anything.

The biggest feature though is the weapon and knockdown system. After receiving four hits a character will be knocked down, and weapon wielding characters have a chance to lose their weapon. If a character is disarmed their weapon will be right there on the ground waiting to be picked up, even by the opponent. The only thing having a weapon equipped changes is your attack range, which is enough to make possession of it a matter of winning or losing.

Characters who don’t come with a weapon will always want to steal a dropped weapon, even the ones who can’t actually use it, since it makes the opponent reclaiming it harder. But with weapon users it’s more complicated, because those with longer weapons don’t want a shorter one, nd picking up a new weapon requires dropping your own, where the opponent could eventually claim it. So instead the approach is to try and camp the weapon, exploiting the enemy’s now reduced range

One character has a unique way of interacting with this system. Goldor’s three part staff has the longest range in the game, but only when used by him, becoming the worst weapon when used by anyone else. So the other weapon users have a harder time keeping him disarmed, as picking up his dropped weapon makes them weaker and if he gets their original weapon he once again has superior range. Meanwhile the fist fighters are still at their usual range at the worst when stealing Goldor’s weapon.

As an arcade fighting game the only two modes are the usual player vs player battles or facing computer opponents with your fighter until you reach the absurdly powerful boss character, with your reward being a brief ending cutscene unique to each character. I did appreciate the use of a tournament bracket to show progression between fights, and having some opponents jump on stage at the end of a fight before doing the usual transition to the next one to show them interrupting the tournament.

It’s easy to see why Martial Champion didn’t catch on and was largely forgotten, poor presentation dragged down the whole package and practically went out of its way to obscure the many elements that set the game apart. Other fighting games have explored the idea of disarming opponents and/or picking up weapons to change your attacks, but in their own distinct way.

I don’t have any hope or even desire for a Martial Champion 2, those world warrior wannabes had their chance. But I would be onboard for a new original fighting game that takes what makes Martial Champion still somehow stand out and pairs it with a less generic presentation.