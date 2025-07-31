Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

In last chapter Kazuko declared her intent to not return home to her village, which led to an argument with her friend Feriel. Although Kazuko won the following tournament match, she came to regret her reaction to Feriel.

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Amezwar is on screen, Kazuko approaches him.

Kazuko: Excuse me, I’m looking for a knight named Feriel.

Amezwar: So you’re that friend of hers she got into a fight with.

Kazuko: Yes, I want to talk with her about that. I got mad at her and I want to apologize about that.

Amezwar: She needs to concentrate on her training for the final rounds. But I’ll tell her you apologized.

Kazuko: No. An apology doesn’t mean anything if I’m not actually saying it to her, that’s a clear message you’re actually still mad at someone, just not fighting. I need to see her.

Amezwar: I’m not sure if she should see you. You got her so distracted it’s a miracle she overcame the prior round. I trust your intent, but people are complicated, your words may not do what you want them to.

Amezwar: Feriel has done far better than I expected, I can’t let you jeopardize her future. Our order as a whole is counting on her now. Wait until after the tournament is done. Or if you meet her in the grand finals.

Kazuko: (That means she must be mad at me. Maybe it really is better if I don’t see her.)

Kazuko: I get it now.

Kazuko walks away.

Exploration Start

There are a lot of platforms on your way to the semi finals. You could just walk, but jumping around might help with the next stage, and finding people to eavesdrop on.

Excited Gossip: I heard Kazuko and Feriel got into a fight, this is so exciting, I hope it was something messy. Oh this could be a juicy grand finals if they both make it there.

Easygoing Fan: It feels like just about everyone here has some kind of dramatic grudge to settle. Meanwhile I get tired of being mad at someone after a few days.

Contemplative Observer: I don’t know why, but it just occurred to me I’ll likely never see most of the people in the crowd here again. That’s true of any gathering as massive as this.

As usual, keep walking till you reach the end.

Exploration End

Hákon is on screen looking to the right. Kazuko walks in from the left and bumps into him, naturally prompting him to turn around.

Hákon: Are you okay? Oh, you’re Kazuko aren’t you? My opponent in a few minutes from now.

Kazuko: Sorry. I was distracted thinking about something.

Hákon: Would it help to talk about it? Wouldn’t want this to bother you during our fight.

Kazuko: Maybe.

Kazuko: I made a friend here, but then I got mad at them for questioning me. And I don’t really know what I want to do anymore if I win. I wanted to win so I could go right back because I was scared of not returning, but now I’m not sure I want to.

Kazuko: It’d be easier if I could go back and forth, but you’re not supposed to go far from the village, this pilgrimage is the only exception. And I was so scared that I didn’t even go to the mainland, I stuck to the waters and isles.

Kazuko: My friend had a point that it’d be cruel to abandon everyone I’ve known, they’d think I died if I didn’t come back. But now that I’ve seen the rest of the world I don’t want to go back to normal. Women can’t even lead in my village.

Hákon: That does sound rough. I don’t know what I can do to help. It isn’t my place to fly in and tell the Corkoa how to live. And people are stubborn about changing the way things are.

Hákon: I can change what I do, and my power lets me do a lot, but getting people to actually reform the law is hard.

Kazuko: Couldn’t you just make them change the law? I heard dragons are powerful enough to destroy an empire in a day.

Hákon: We are, but that’s not how things should work. I don’t want to be a king. Still people respect strength, yours too, right? So doing this well in a tournament should make them listen. That’s what I’m counting on for myself at least.

Kazuko: I’m not sure.

Hákon: Hmm, then… I’m sorry, I’m not smart enough to think of another suggestion.

Hákon: Oh it’s getting time for our match. Sorry I wasn’t more help. Try to focus on the fight, that will help you with winning and finding out what to do next.

Hákon walks off screen.

Kazuko: Right, I need to focus. If we both get to the grand finals, she has to hear what I have to say. And I know she’s going to make it.

Kazuko follows Hákon.

Transition to Grand Festival Arena

Here the audience is no longer hidden by illusions, you can see the stands in the background. Some audience members are holding up signs related to the fighters, other signs are less relevant like ‘if you can read this you can read.’

The stage has a flat dirt floor, with walls of ice to set the boundary. This simplistic look is merely how the stage starts out.

Battle Start

Hákon is slow and wants to get close to you, so at first glance he seems like an easy opponent. However, he has several sudden quick movement options to catch you off guard, like sliding forward on a path of ice. Don’t get overconfident.

The stage is simple, with solid walls on each end and platforms that will appear and disappear in certain formations. Any traps you set on those platforms will vanish when the platform does, so it’s better to place them on the ground.

Since you don’t want to get too close, use your boomerang aggressively. It may be better to pull it back even when it can’t trip Hákon so you can toss it again, the control it gives you over spacing is valuable.

When you are fighting Hákon at close range, be warned some of Hákon’s attacks cannot be interrupted by your own attacks, so spamming fast attacks will not always be the answer, sometimes it’s better to block and then punish.

One of Hákon super moves is Gale Rush, which moves him forward for a powerful grab. Icy Capture is another attack with long wind up that cannot be disrupted. Both are easy to dodge if he uses them raw, but if you whiff an attack he can pull out either to inflict heavy damage.

Keep out maneuvering Hákon with your boomerang and traps, especially your super moves, and you’ll make it to the final battle.

Battle End

Kazuko and Hákon are back at their round start positions, Hákon is on the ground and picks himself up.

Hákon: That was a great fight. Good luck in the grand finals.

Kazuko: Thank you. I’m still worried about my friend, but you gave me an idea of what I can do after the tournament.

Kazuko: Even if I can’t change my village, I can still live on my own terms, I’ll live in my village and the world. I just hope I get a chance to tell her that.

Chapter END

Note from the Author: Only one more chapter left. Next time it’s the grand finals.

