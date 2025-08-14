Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

Previously, Kazuko tried to find Feriel to talk about their argument, but was turned away by Feriel’s mentor. In the wake of her victory in the semi-finals, Kazuko found a new way to approach the future, but will she get the chance to share it with Feriel before the two part ways?

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Kazuko is pacing back and forth.

Kazuko: I can’t handle all this waiting. The more I try to calm down the less calm I get. I might as well go towards the arena at this point, if we both show up early it will be easier to talk to Feriel.

Exploration Start

It’s a simple walk to the next fight, but some people have a few words to say, so you should listen to them.

Quiahuitl: If I had to lose to someone, at least it was to a finalist. You’re strong, you can take first place.

Kazuko: I’ll try. And I might visit your homeland someday. But I won’t be staying there.

Kazuko: I’ve got some ideas for my village when I go back, and I’m not letting anyone stop them.

Quiahuitl: I admire the ambition, so long as you don’t get in the way of mine.

Fintan: Good luck, you look more resolved since our fight.

Kazuko: And you look happier.

Fintan: I do? I did settle things with the person I came here to look for, clearly it’s showing. Don’t overestimate the durability of anger.

Kazuko: Hey, you’re that woman. Um, sorry for yelling at you.

Familiar Woman: I understand, I was even angrier on my pilgrimage. And now that I’m older I should have known to be more tactful.

Familiar Woman: There are things I do miss about the village, it wasn’t all bad. Not everyone needs to make the same choice.

Kazuko: I’m going to go back, but I’ll come back here whenever I want. Maybe we don’t need to pick between the village and the world.

Familiar Woman: I wish you luck convincing the elders of that.

Kazuko: I don’t need to.

When you’re ready, walk to the end of the area and enter the grand finals.

Exploration End

Kazuko is standing at the center of the stage, Feriel enters from off-screen.

Kazuko: Before we start the finals, I’m sorry I got mad at you earlier. Everything here is so confusing it makes my head spin. But I thought things over more after we had that fight.

Kazuko: I’m going to go back home, but when I want to leave again, I won’t be asking for permission. What I’m bringing back home with me are new ideas, what I learned from you and everyone else here.

Feriel: Kazuko… I won’t answer until we’ve finished our match. Let’s have a honorable battle with no distractions.

Kazuko: Fine then.

The stage transforms into the Corkoa Village stage.

The main platform of the stage is a wooden platform on the sea, at the left side are elephant seals harnessed to the platform, like horses for a chariot. There’s a hut in the background of the stage.

Battle Start

Special Condition: Bring the opponent to 5% health.

You may think you have the home field advantage, but if anything it’s a home field disadvantage.

The stage will make stops at different islands with different layouts, and if you leave a trap on the island specific terrain it won’t come with you when the stage moves again. Try to keep your traps on the main boat platform, they’ll survive most transitions.

Feriel is like Fintan in that her basic attacks all have a long reach, so the only time you’ll have for manually setting down a trap is when you knock her down. She does not have any projectile however, so your boomerang will prove handy in multiple ways.

Of Feriel’s super moves Volcanic Burst is the one most likely to cause you trouble, it’s a short range attack that activates fast and deals a good amount of damage and knockback, just the threat of it should make you back off a bit.

Ascending Lava is a more offensive minded series of attacks that ends by launching you into the air, avoiding it is just the usual matter of not whiffing a move with a long recovery period.

If you let yourself get pushed to either end of the stage you’re at risk of getting rung out, and Feriel is good at locking down opponents in bad spots like that. You want to get close to her and stick to her, especially when she doesn’t have the meter to use Volcanic Burst.

Keep adapting to the changes in the stage and your relative positioning during the fight and you’ll bring the story to a close.

Battle End

Kazuko and Feriel stand opposite of each other, struggling to stay up. Both of them collapse simultaneously.

Announcer: It’s a mutual KO?!

The stage transforms back into the Grand Festival Arena.

Announcer: A ruling is being made at this moment, stay seated for just a bit longer.

Kazuko and Feriel both get back on their feet.

Feriel: While we have this time, thank you Kazuko. I was worried you were still mad at me, and I didn’t want to risk offending you again before such an important match.

Kazuko: I was scared you were mad at me too. You could have just told me before the fight, I was so worried.

Feriel: Last time I failed to pick my words wisely, I didn’t want to repeat that and make things worse at the worst possible moment.

Kazuko: Oh. That makes sense. I’m sorry again that I reacted like that.

Announcer: A ruling has been reached!

Hákon walks on screen, holding a trophy. He stands between Kazuko and Feriel.

Hákon: From the start, the Grand Festival has been about people coming together from across the sea, even before we opened this to mainlanders. In all the world it’s rare to find a true match in power, yet these two young warriors did.

Hákon: They’ve surprised us all with their strength, overturning what we expected. So it’s only fitting they defy our expectation of only one winner. Clearly, there is space in this world for two champions.

Hákon slices the trophy in two, handing one half to Feriel and one to Kazuko. The crowd cheers.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub (Night)

All the activity in the background has died down as the full moon looks down on the last moments of the festival. Kazuko and Feriel stand at the center, facing each other.

Kazuko: So, I guess this is goodbye for now. I wish this didn’t have to end.

Feriel: Whenever I look at my half of the trophy, I’ll think about yours and where you’re traveling.

Kazuko: And I’ll do the same, whether I’m in the village or seeing the rest of the world. I’m sure you’ll be a great knight.

Feriel: Someday in the future, let’s reunite the trophy and make it whole again.

Kazuko: It’s a promise.

Kazuko and Feriel walk off in opposite directions, going their separate ways. For now.

Story END

Note from the Author: And another story comes to a close. This was a fun one to write, and probably one of the more approachable ones to start with (despite getting serialized so late). I knew from the start the finale would be Kazuko vs Feriel, but the idea of them both winning came mid serialization and I liked it, especially with the final scene that it led to. Be sure to vote in the next character poll next week, only three stories remain.

