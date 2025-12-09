Welcome to the Warthog Report, the home for my fiction and non-fiction. This post is part of the regular feature ‘Let Me Talk To You About,’ where I ramble about creative works of any medium that I enjoy. You can adjust which segments you receive here. This one will be a little shorter than usual, but it can be more interactive.

Remember when going to different new websites rather than the same rotation of roughly five that everyone else goes to was something people actually did? Well there are still people on the internet doing that and making fun websites that aren’t social media or advertising, like with the website builder Neocities, which is where I came across I-land.

To me much of the magic was going in having no idea what to expect, so I’m giving you a chance now to go there and explore a little, you don’t even need to come back and read the rest really, if you get enraptured by it I’ve done my job here.

The best way for me to describe it right now is an aimless point and click adventure game, you simply wander around the drawn scenes and see what you can interact with, how far you can go and where. It’s about soaking in the atmosphere and exploring. From what I can tell the general website link appears to be random, anyone who clicked on the link above got a different starting point.

Where it really blew my mind was when it linked to other things. I explored the ocean floor and was linked to a page for helping fish pass through underwater gates during migration season (which was down at the time due to it not being migration season for them). If you explore I-land enough you’ll come across other fun and cool internet things you didn’t know about before, like videos taking you on walks.

If you can find the computer, that lets you get to a lot of the cool stuff fast, and also lets you see some things only found there. You can play whole emulated video games on the website computer instead of exploring outside just like in real life.

Website features that don’t depend on links include activities like dressing up dolls or writing letters for everyone to see, and a chatroom was recently added to one room.

It’s also clear to me that there is plenty more on the website I still don’t know about and thus can’t detail here, because there is a tracker of all the things to interact with on the website and I’m still a good ways off from having found everything even without the fact the website is still being updated. Making the number go up works well as an initial motivation before you get a feel for what’s really going on.

Coming across this inspired me to add somewhat of a visual component to a website I’ve been working on when usually I’m hesitant to use visuals in mediums that don’t demand it (like posting writing online). And it inspires me to try and find the more playful parts of the internet.

For those of you who also explored this website I’d appreciate hearing in the comments where you started and what you found?

