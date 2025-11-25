The Warthog Report

The Warthog Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ald's avatar
ald
2d

This reminded me in a slant way of Mother Among The Dustbins https://allpoetry.com/Mother,-Among-the-Dustbins

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by William F. Edwards
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William F. Edwards
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture