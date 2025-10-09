Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

Last chapter kicked off this specific story by introducing Feriel and her fellow knights. Feriel is still a novice and well aware of that, but she was able to make it past the first round, even if she’s not sure her opponent was really trying. Now it’s on to the second round, will her luck hold up?

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Amezwar, Izlan, and Feriel are gathered at the center of the screen.

Amezwar: You did well getting past the first round.

Feriel: Thank you. Of course my showing wasn’t as impressive as yours. I felt a bit embarrassed seeing how much better you are.

Amezwar: It’s good you can see that. Don’t try to copy my advanced techniques yet, there’s not enough time to master them here. Focus on my strategy instead.

Izlan: It’s going to be tricky for her with all these elaborate illusions in the arena. I barely know how I’d handle some of these hazards.

Amezwar: That’s true, they’re not the sort of places we’d normally fight in. Some of these will be a test of how quickly you can adapt to unfavorable terrain.

Feriel: This sounds harder than a normal duel.

Amezwar: It is, which makes it good training. Though winning here still matters, so we’ll need to learn how to make use of or avoid these hazards.

Amezwar: Now it’s time we get to the arena for the next round.

Feriel: Yes sir.

Exploration Start

Now is a good chance to practice anything that felt a bit off in practice when facing Nisha. The path to the next fight has a mix of platforms at different heights, but also you can just walk along the ground and get there. But jumping around will help you find some people to eavesdrop on.

Excited Arena Fan: It’s going to be hard to go back to normal after this tournament. All the illusions making the arena look like different places and the hazards make it way more interesting.

Speculative Dravalan Noble: Part of me wonders if Nisha threw her match. Whenever she attends formal gatherings she tends to leave on her own schedule, much earlier than everyone else.

‘Cautious’ Bettor: How was I supposed to expect that many upsets?!

Exploration End

Feriel walks across the screen, and stops when she meets Kazuko at the center.

Feriel: Oh, you’re one of the other fighters who got past the first round. My name is Feriel, I come fron the kingdom of Pheona.

Kazuko: I’m Kazuko, one of the Corkoa. I watched you get past the first round too, I thought you had a cool way of fighting.

Feriel: Oh thank you. I thought those tricks you pulled with that boomerang weapon were impressive too, I had never seen that kind of weapon before.

Kazuko: So, why are you here in the tournament?

Feriel: The leader of my knightly order picked me as a representative. We’re an ancient and respected order, one of the best.

Feriel: But I’m still a new member of it, so uh, I’m not anywhere near the strongest of them.

Kazuko: You must be good to join a group like that.

Feriel: (I’m going to be so embarrased if I lose this next round.)

Feriel: Thank you. And why are you fighting?

Kazuko: I’m on my pilgrimage where I need to bring back something good for the village to be let back in. It’d be cool if I could make it the reward for winning the tournament.

Feriel: Oh, that’s… more serious than my reason.

Kazuko: If I lose I’ll just find something else, it’s not that serious.

Feriel: If you say so- Oh- the time. I need to get going. Let’s meet again another time.

Feriel runs off.

Transition to Photens

The stage is set in the middle of a desert village. At the center is a well, inside a structure that’s like a wallless tent, except it’s clearly made to stay. The well itself is in the background, but the flat roof of the structure is both a ceiling and platform.

At both ends of the stage are a small sandstone building. Their flat roofs are also part of the stage. A barrier of golden light on each end stops fighters from going past the roofs to the other side of the buildings.

Feriel stands in front of the well opposite her opponent, Aris.

Battle Start

The stage is slightly smaller than the prior one, but still has plenty of room to move. As before you’ll need to balance attacking from a long range with not giving the opponent ample space to simply walk out of your range.

Aris’s main gimmick as an opponent is setting up small siege engines, most just attack after a delay. These can be stopped by hitting him during the long set up time, but he’ll try to knock you down or just run to the other end of the stage to create an opening to set them up.

The most annoying siege engine here is actually the one that doesn’t attack, the small siege tower. This one is an obstacle that can block your attacks until it gets destroyed, messing up your ability to stay at the furtherest and safest range possible.

The stage also has a hazard in the form of a sandstorm. You will get a warning in advance, and the area under the well’s roof is a safe zone. Once the sandstorm comes, standing in the uncovered area will deal a constant stream of minor damage that can quickly pick up.

Since there isn’t much space in the safe zone you’ll be at a disadvantage there and will need to be more defensive. But, if you get there first, you have a good toolset for keeping Aris stuck in the sandstorm.

It can be easy to get overwhelmed by the siege engines and sandstorm if you’re not on top of things, but a bit of careful play will keep the momentum on your side and secure a win.

Battle End

Feriel and Aris are back at round start positions.

Feriel: (That sandstorms had me worried. I can barely believe I won.)

Feriel: That was a good fight, thank you.

Aris: And the same to you. Looks like my new strategy still needs refining, and you stayed true to the fundamentals.

Aris: Good luck in the rest of the tournament. Make sure you keep sharp, in the later rounds the basics won’t be enough.

Feriel: I’m just pleased to have gotten this far.

Aris: You could be more ambitious, you have potential. And from what I’ve heard your order is going to need far better than making it to the third round. But I won’t keep you any longer.

Aris leaves.

Chapter END

Note from the Author: And Kazuko is here, I like her relationship with Feriel too much to not feature it in both of their stories. But this won’t be a repeat of Kazuko or Amezwar’s stories, Feriel has her own things going on.

