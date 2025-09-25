Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Amezwar and Feriel are standing with another knight, a female human named Izlan.

Amezwar: Are you ready? Your first match is soon.

Feriel: I’m nervous, but I think I am. I’ll try to stop being nervous once I get to the arena.

Amezwar: Being nervous means you’re taking this seriously, the reputation of our homeland is at stake in this tournament, so it is serious. But don’t let that get in your way. Stick to your training and what you know.

Amezwar: I need to go handle some other matters, but I’ll be in the arena watching your fight.

Feriel: Yes sir. I’ll try- I won’t let you down.

Amezwar walks away.

Izlan: Seems to me like you’ve got more than just the usual respect for Amezwar.

Feriel: Ah, um, do you think he noticed?

Izlan: If he did he’d pretend not to, but he didn’t.

Feriel: Oh, I was scared.

Feriel: Yes, I do have a bit of a crush on Chief Amezwar, but it’s a childish thing. My mother told me not to really listen to feelings like this. For now I just want to be a knight he can respect. It’d be great to be someone as amazing as him.

Izlan: You’ve got a good head on your shoulders, hard to believe you’re so young. Don’t worry, I won’t gossip about this.

Feriel: Thank you. I don’t want it to be a distraction.

Exploration Start

As usual with the first chapter the route to the next battle is simple so you can focus on getting used to how Feriel moves and attacks. Her range on normal attacks is quite long, so getting into attacking range will be easy.

If you’ve played Amezwar first, note that Feriel’s version of his reflector special does not reflect projectiles, it destroys them instead and does more damage on contact with the opponent.

Don’t worry about needing them yet, but your super moves are Ascending Lava, a sequence of attacks ending in a launcher, and Volcanic Burst, a powerful close range attack to make opponents back off when they get too close.

For these segments, make a habit of finding the NPCs you can eavesdrop on for the gossip around the tournament and more information.

Pretentious Pheonan Noble: I know it’s a fighting tournament, but is that archaic order really the best choice to represent us? One of the other more modern orders would be preferable to one so tribal.

‘Cautious’ Bettor: Let’s see, I’ll put down money on one of those warriors from Pheona, the leader. And on all of the dragons. No way someone like that girl from Pheona or that barbarian is making it past round one.

Long Time Fan: Tournaments like this rarely go exactly as people expect, especially with so many people who haven’t been in the arena before. Feels like anything can happen at this tournament.

Keep going to the right until you transition to the next scene.

Exploration End

Transition to Layered Forest

The stage has two layers to it, the forest floor and the cavern below it. A massive tree rises from the cavern and pierces through the ground, bisecting the top level of the stage.

Nisha: So you’re one of the volcanic knights of Pheona. It will be fascinating to see your fighting style up close after reading of its long history.

Feriel: Um, I’m still somewhat of a novice, so I won’t be the best example, but our chieftain will be competing as well.

Feriel steps back and points her spear.

Feriel: But don’t think I’ll be an easy victory, even if you are a dragon. I’ve heard a lot about you too.

Nisha: Reputation is a strange thing. Let’s begin the battle now, people are waiting.

Battle Start

The stage is big, but so is your range, mashing on round start can actually get you the first hit. After that however there’s plenty of room for Nisha to be out of your range and come in to strike while you recover from a whiffed attack.

More dangerously Nisha has some projectiles which can out range you. She can send a large metal cube out, or summon a chandelier to hang above the stage and drop down when you go under it, which makes moving around a bit harder.

This fight is essentially all about learning how to space your attacks to get the most out of your long range attacks. And you’ll be able to get by without perfect spacing so long as you avoid any major mistakes, you have plenty of room to experiment.

As a rule of thumb you should avoid letting opponents get close, but Nisha isn’t a close range fighter either, so getting away from her won’t be hard. Just keep blocking and use a quick short range attack to buy some space or outright retreat.

If you can get a good grasp of your attack ranges this fight should result in a quick victory.

Battle End

Feriel and Nisha are back at round start positions. Feriel is breathing heavily, Nisha seems unbothered.

Nisha: So that’s what it feels like to be in a fight here. It wasn’t awful like I feared it’d be. Good luck in the next round.

Feriel: Thank you.

Nisha walks away.

Feriel: (She doesn’t seem like she was really trying. Does this really count as a win? At least I didn’t embarrass the order or myself, but I don’t think I earned any respect either.)

Chapter END

Note from the Author: It took some time to set up things for this story, but now we can get back to the usual every other week schedule. Despite becoming busier than before, the preparations I’ve made should keep the rest of the chapters coming on time. Next chapter has the character some of you are probably waiting for if you’ve read the prior story.

