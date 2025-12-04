Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

It’s time for the grand final of the tournament, Feriel vs Amezwar, the future of Pheona and its past. Can Feriel beat the very reason she became a knight in the first place?

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Kazuko is by herself.

Feriel: It looks like it’s time. Did I do everything I could have to get ready?

Feriel: I know either way our homeland wins, but if people see me as its future, then that means if I lose people will say we’re still on coasting on past glory.

Feriel kneels

Feriel: Please, Mother Pheona, you whose ash provides for us, whose eruptions can burn all that is, let me triumph over Chief Knight Amezwar at least this one time.

Exploration Start

Things are simple here, just walk forward to the end. This time instead of random people to eavesdrop on you have some friends to talk to.

Feriel: Where are you going after this Kazuko?

Kazuko: I don’t know yet. But I think it would be fun to come visit you in your homeland some time before my pilgrimage ends.

Feriel: I’d be happy to show you around.

Kazuko: Great, I’m looking forward to it.

Izlan: You know I’m not saying you shouldn’t train, but you seem to keep responding to things by training.

Feriel: It helps me focus. I’m not as panicked about fighting Amezwar now.

Izlan: Even with your little crush?

Feriel: Hey! I’m over that now. I’d want to marry someone more open about what they think than him, someone a little softer. Not that I’m trying to get married anytime soon.

Izlan: You remind me of my little sister. I should visit her sometime, remember what we’re fighting for.

Amezwar: Neither of us should hold back in this battle. We need to show our collective strength as an order.

Feriel: Understood. Also, before we fight, um…

Feriel: (Ahhhh! Is it even worth saying ‘I had a crush on you but I’m over it so we can have a real bond now?’ No it probably isn’t.)

Feriel: Never mind. I don’t need to say what I was going to say, I’ll just express it with actions.

Amezwar: That’s a good approach.

Keep going, and the final battle will begin.

Exploration End

Transition to Ringed River

The fighters ride a long flat boat on the river that’s the namesake of the stage. As that name implies, the river goes in a ring around the volcano, Mount Pheona, which stands tall in the background over the kingdom it shares a name with.

Feriel and Amezwar stand at opposite ends of the stage.

Amezwar: Are you ready?

Feriel: I am. I’ve idolized you, but to fight alongside you, to fight you here, I can’t do that anymore.

Feriel points her spear forward.

Feriel: So I’ll do my best to make you settle for second place.

Battle Start

This fight is practically a mirror match, so you mostly know what to expect, long range attacks that you’ll need to bait out in order to approach. Now is the time to pull out every strategy an opponent used that annoyed you.

Except there’s one big difference between you, Amezwar’s meter is always full, meaning he can always pull out a super move. So you need to act more defensively. His supers are more technical versions of your own, but the openings needed to use them are the same.

Since neither of you favor jumping the constant movement of the boat won’t be much of an issue, but sometimes it will go under bridges that you need to jump over. Try to stick to the left side of the stage so that you’re the first to jump, meaning Amezwar can’t catch your landing when he needs to get over it too and you can punish his landing.

Any mistake you make in positioning here is liable to get you comboed into a super move, so don’t throw out moves willy nilly. It’s all about positioning and timing your attacks, poking for a chance to break through. Don’t lose patience or you’ll make a risky move that throws the whole match.

It might take a few tries, but keep a grip on your fundamentals and you’ll be able to overcome the disadvantage and take first place.

Battle End

Feriel and Amezwar stand at the center of the stage, Amezwar is on his knees.

Feriel: I… I did it? I won!

Amezwar: You did well.

Amezwar rises.

Amezwar: Come on, let’s go.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub (Night)

All the activity in the background has died down as the full moon looks down on the last moments of the festival. Feriel walks up to Amezwar.

Feriel: I know you weren’t holding back, but part of me still can’t understand how exactly I pulled it off. I can tell you’re better at our fighting style, but I can’t tell what other thing made me overcome that difference, I just did.

Amezwar: I underestimated the ways you grew stronger in this tournament. You were picking up bits and pieces from each opponent in your path, things I wasn’t expecting. There’s more to your style now than what I taught you.

Amezwar: I’ve always prided myself on our martial traditions, but new ideas like that might be what we need. There are limits to keeping to ourselves.

Feriel: Then I have a new idea. Some time later, maybe I should go on a journey by myself. So I can keep learning from other people and know what the world is really like. But only after we get things under control back home.

Amezwar: I haven’t had much confidence we’ll truly restore order. But I have some hope now after this, we’ll have more influence to wield after today. You may go on that journey sooner than you think.

Story END

