Last chapter Feriel made a new friend and has now been able to get much further in the tournament than she expected. But her last opponent made a concerning comment about the state of the order she belongs to.

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Izlan: You look distracted Feriel.

Feriel: I heard my next opponent is a slave. And it made me think, is it really okay that we’re here? I was so caught up in everything else I didn’t think about it. But when I thought about it, I don’t like that we’re the guests of slave owners.

Feriel: (I wonder what Kazuko thinks about all this. Her people have to have some opinion on the isles, right?)

Amezwar: We can’t afford to be absent from an event like this. The rest of the world thinks we’ve gone weak and complacent, we need to be present here. And there are those opposed to our order, performing well here will silence them.

Amezwar: Our place is to fight. We are the king’s arms, leave the rest to the people tasked with worrying about it.

Feriel: There are people against us?

Izlan: Some people don’t like Amezwar recruiting people like us from the commonfolk. Or that he’s actually getting things done.

Amezwar: The order might as well have been a joke before I took over, practically a ceremonial position unsuited for actual threats, but some miss their unearned honor. Though the surge of bandits for us to fight at least made some shut up.

Feriel: I know you just said I shouldn’t worry, but I feel foolish not being aware of this.

Amezwar: It’s better you keep your focus on what’s in front of you. I wish I knew less of other people’s opinions.

Feriel: I’ll try to just focus on the fight then.

Exploration Start

Not much is different about the path to the next fight compared to last chapter, but you may want to think about how you move around platforms this time. As always there are three NPCS to eavesdrop on along the way.

Irritated Merchant: Even in our own land foreigners always seem to look at us with suspicion even as they pay us. I’m tired of them acting like they know anything about what goes on here.

Former Bettor: Okay, I’m done with betting for good. Maybe I should just run as far away as I can so I don’t feel tempted.

Proud Xilian Noble: Pheona is just clinging to former glory at this point, while our empire is just beginning.

Keep going until you start walking off-screen, which will transition to the next scene.

Exploration End

Transition to Grand Festival Arena

Here the audience is no longer hidden by illusions, you can see the stands in the background. Some audience members are holding up signs related to the fighters, other signs are less relevant like ‘Don’t have fun.’

The stage has a flat dirt floor, with walls of ice to set the boundary. This simplistic look is merely how the stage starts out.

Feriel stands at the center opposite to Erlingr.

Erlingr: I’m looking forward to facing one of the knights of Pheona. Let’s see how your skills face up against the power of the isles.

Feriel: (He’s acting like this, but did he choose to? I know what Amezwar said, but it feels wrong to turn a blind eye. But what can I do about this? I already made my choice by fighting here, I was just too stupid to realize it.)

Feriel: Then let’s get started.

Battle Start

Erlingr is more of a close range fighter than your other opponents, so this will be trickier. One of his specials has him send an illusion of himself forward to attack while he stands back, or vice versa. He tends to use the same variant twice, then the other.

His main gimmick is the ability to enter an empowered state where he has four arms if he fills a meter up, with a meditation move to fill it faster. Try not to give him enough space to meditate.

Eventually Erlingr’s meter will fill up through attacks and blocks however. Once he enters that state it only lasts a limited amount of time, so try to be defensive and run away as needed until he’s back to normal.

The stage is simple, but it will change to have different arrangements of floating platforms, so be prepared to adjust for that. What you really need to be worried about are the walls and size, you can easily corner yourself if you’re too passive.

Starting with this fight you’ll have to worry about enemy super moves. Phantom Combination is a jumping uppercut that can hit you if you’re on a higher platform or in the air, while A Thousand Punches has a long wind up but deals a ton of damage, so don’t get careless.

If you haven’t been using them yet, now is the time to break out your own super moves. Volcanic Burst in particular is a great option for when Erlingr gets too close in his four armed state.

The fight may be overwhelming at times, but stay focused and you’ll clear it.

Battle End

Erlingr and Feriel are back at round start positions.

Feriel: I hope I didn’t ruin anything for you by winning here.

Feriel bows and runs off-screen

Transition to Grand Festival Hub

Izlan is on screen, Feriel walks into view.

Izlan: Good job, Amezwar is just dealing with some business but he seemed impressed.

Feriel: Really? Thank you.

Izlan: Anyway, about what we were talking about earlier, Amezwar does more than he says. The feasts we’ve had in different towns are his way of getting them the food they should have had. We are doing something about the bigger problems even if we can’t solve them.

Feriel: What do you mean?

Izlan: Right, you’re from an area that got lucky. A lot of us haven’t had as good harvests as the king expects, so all of our food gets taken right from us. I had to resort to banditry to keep my family alive until Amezwar offered me a better way.

Feriel: You were a bandit?!

Izlan: Not by choice. I wish I could say I only stole from people who had plenty, but they’re the ones with the best defenses… and it wasn’t just me I was stealing for.

Feriel: The people who attacked my family… How could you be like them?!

Izlan: I was never in any group like that. But with the king’s advisors all lying to him about how the country is, the bandits are better at keeping their people fed. If it weren’t for Amezwar I could have had to join them just to stay alive.

Feriel: But the bandits are the ones ruining everything!

Izlan: They didn’t come from nowhere. Did you think they became enemies of the kingdom for fun?

Feriel: …Don’t follow me.

Feriel runs off.

Chapter END

Note from the Author: Apologies for this being posted a bit later in the day than usual once again. This was a chapter I was looking forward to writing when starting the story so it’s good to hit that milestone.

