Last time Feriel took some time to talk with Kazuko about her doubts and the argument with Izlan. But now Feriel is up against Kazuko in the tournament.

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Feriel is practicing some of her moves. Amezwar walks on-screen behind her.

Amezwar: Your stance is off. It’s close to how it should be, but there are flaws that can ruin your balance if exploited.

Feriel stops turns around.

Feriel: Ah! I guess I’m not as good a knight as everyone thought.

Amezwar: Most of the time your stance is proper, there are just a few cases where it isn’t proper. But for a novice you’ve exceeded my expectations, you have a strong spirit that can overcome supposedly better opponents.

Amezwar: But you still have room to grow. Which you can’t do if you fixate on and try to ignore your mistakes.

Feriel: Right, I’ll go back to the basics and make sure I don’t slip out of the proper stance this time.

Amezwar: I wasn’t talking about only your stance you know.

Feriel: Huh, oh…

Amezwar: It’d be best if members of the order didn’t feud with each other.

Feriel: I’m not feuding with Izlan. I’m just mad that I went and got myself into something I didn’t really understand. And that I didn’t act professionally with her. I’d probably just screw up my apology with how immature I am.

Amezwar: Of course you’re immature, you’re young. And it makes sense to preserve your focus with what’s at stake here, but this is bothering you more than it does Izlan.

Amezwar: Disagreements can’t be avoided, what matters is how you handle them. Regardless of the reason, you can’t be afraid to fight alongside Izlan, or to have a battle with a friend. In a way it’s good you’re going through this here, so you can learn how to handle it before lives are on the line.

Feriel: But how do I handle it?

Amezwar: By talking to them. Politics involves a bunch of nonsense words, but among friends we can simply say how things are.

Feriel: I understand. I’ll go talk to Izlan.

Amezwar: You’ll miss your next match if you do.

Feriel: I’ll talk to her after my match with Kazuko where I talk to her then.

Feriel runs off.

Exploration Start

You know the drill by now. There’s a lot of different arrangements of platforms on your way to the next fight, play around with some of them, but don’t get too invested in the specifics of how they’re laid out. While jumping around you’ll encounter another set of NPCs to eavesdrop on.

Mildly Disappointed Fan: It’s a shame Feriel and Kazuko are facing off now, would have been an interesting grand finals with both sides as the underdog.

Confident Pheonan Noble: We have a fighter in both sides of the semifinals, this is looking good. And people said we were has-beens.

Former Bettor: I actually managed to resist putting down bets, I’ll leave offerings at the temple to celebrate. I’m glad I didn’t need to give up on watching arena fights to escape the habit.

Keep going until you start walking off-screen to start the next match.

Exploration End

Transition to Corkoa Village

The main platform of the stage is a wooden platform on the sea, at the left side are elephant seals harnessed to the platform, like horses for a chariot. There’s a hut in the background of the stage.

Also in the background are similar platforms, when the stage starts moving they move with it. At times the stage will stop at different islands, each island has a summer and winter version, only one version of an island is used in a match.

Feriel and Kazuko stand at the center of the stage.

Feriel: Hey Kazuko, no matter who wins, we’re still going to be friends, right?

Kazuko: Yeah, why wouldn’t we be? I can just get something else for my people if I lose, and people have to be impressed by you making it to the semifinals.

Feriel: Right. I was just worried, our relationship is important to me.

Kazuko: Me too. So let’s just have some fun.

Battle Start

This stage will change between a few different platform arrangements as the boat travels, but your overall strategy remains the same as usual, keep Kazuko away but not too far away.

Despite what you may expect Kazuko’s boomerang projectile doesn’t go back to her, immediately at least, it’s tied to a string that when pulled will trip you if you’re between her and the boomerang. She can also set outright traps if given too much space.

Some stage transitions will clear the traps away, but while they’re on the field they can pose a big problem by restricting your movement and making it more difficult to attack certain positions. You can stop most from being set, but if you get knocked down they’re going up.

One of Kazuko’s supers, Abyssal Gate, is an especially powerful trap that will keep you locked in position for follow up attacks, she’ll try her best to hit you into it. Her other super, Fatal Wind, is a poison inflicting projectile, so keep an eye on your health, because most of its damage comes a bit after it connects.

Expect to get thrown off a few times by the stage changes and the traps, it might take a few tries to win, but once you get a handle on how to position yourself around the traps victory will be yours.

Battle End

Feriel and Kazuko are back at round start positions.

Kazuko: That was fun, you did great.

Feriel: You did well too. I was nervous, but I’m glad we had this chance.

Feriel: I’ll see you later, right now I need to go talk to someone.

Transition to Grand Festivla Hub

Izlan is standing on-screen, Feriel walks up to her.

Feriel: Izlan, I’m sorry about the fight we got into. I didn’t know anything about what I was talking about.

Izlan: It’s alright, I was starting to get worried I was too harsh on you.

Izlan: We’re fighting bandits for a reason, they are in fact making things worse for the most part. I was just trying to tell you there’s more to it than that, and that Amezwar is doing something about it, he just doens’t like drawing attention to his good deeds.

Feriel: I understand now. He really is someone to look up to, but I didn’t fully appreciate what he does.

Izlan: And now you’re up against him in the grand finals, so don’t idolize him too much.

Feriel: I was so focused on Kazuko I completely overlooked that! Second place isn’t too bad, there’s no way I’ll beat him.

Izlan: Don’t give up just yet. People are talking about you as a symbol of Pheona’s future now, at the very least you need to lose with a strong showing.

Feriel: That’s a big responsibility. But I didn’t join the order to run away or give up, I joined to become strong. And I guess I can’t do that if I don’t try to surpass Amezwar.

Feriel: I need to get a lot more training in before this last battle if I want to have a chance.

Chapter END

Note from the Author: Well it finally happened, I missed a deadline by a full day, apologies for the delay. Sometimes things happen seemingly out of nowhere that leave you in a mental state where you can’t write. But the chapter is here now, and you can look forward to the finale of this story on schedule. Also I hope everyone enjoyed the Bettor NPC and his little storyline.

