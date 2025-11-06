Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

In the prior chapter Feriel came to realize her participation in the tournament is important for the entire kingdom’s reputation. She also got into an argument after learning Izlan used to be a bandit, who confronted her with how little she had understood about her own homeland.

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Feriel: …after that I could barely control myself so I ran off. I haven’t spoken to Izlan since and only said a little to Chief Amezwar that I already forgot, something about I’d still take orders.

Kazuko: Well, I don’t really get what’s going on with your homeland since I don’t know what taxes are, but it sounds like Izlan stopped being a bandit when she could.

Feriel: I know, but… I just can’t take that I knew so little. I know my family was better off than most, I can read and write after all, but nobody around us was starving. So our only problem was bandits, and I never thought about why. I’m such an idiot.

Kazuko: You’re not! A lot of things here make me feel that way too. We don’t like to talk about the outside world in my village, so everything here amazes me while everyone else is surprised I hadn’t seen something like it before.

Feriel: Thank you. But, I wonder if I’m really qualified to be a knight. I lost composure with Izlan and I idolized Chief Amezwar without understanding what he really does. So much for my supposed maturity.

Kazuko: Can’t you just apologize to her?

Feriel: I’m worried I’d screw it up. There may be a lot more I still don’t know about. And competing here matters too much for me to risk ruining my focus any more.

Kazuko: I don’t think that’s the right way to do this, but I trust you.

Kazuko: You know in the next round we’ll be facing each other. I think that will be a lot of fun, and I know you’re going to win this round so we can have that battle.

Feriel: Thank you. I feel a lot better now, I’m ready for the next battle. I’ll see you after it.

Exploration Start

The route forward this time is a lot more flat, a clear and simple path with some people to eavesdrop on as you get on your way.

Mildly Jaded Fan: That novice knight is doing a lot better than I thought she would. At this point it can’t just be people being thrown off by the mistakes she keeps making.

Lunan Gossip: I hear Aodh has been avoiding King Eamon this entire tournament. Least he could do is talk to the guy he shoved onto the throne.

Bettor’s Wife: My husband seems to be putting some actual effort into not betting anymore this time. I feel cruel for how part of me is just waiting for him to start again, but it’s hard not to see the pattern.

Approach Eamon to start the next scene.

Exploration End

Eamon: Well, looks like we’ve taken similar paths to the arena.

Feriel: It’s an honor to meet you King Eamon of Lunis, I look forward to facing you.

Eamon: You look so tense it’s as though we’re already in the arena, are you alright?

Feriel: It’s nothing, just some worries I’m trying to set aside for the fight, like thinking about my role as a knight. Not anything to make a king concerned about.

Eamon: Well I used to be a samurai so I can imagine what it might be. But I won’t pry. Whatever it is, you’re still young, so don’t think things can’t change. You’ll surprised what you can learn once you need to know it.

Feriel: Thank you Your Majesty.

Feriel and Eamon leave.

Transition to Lunan Throne Room

A chandelier hangs over the fighters, while an empty throne looks on from the background. Banners decorate the white walls of the throne room.

Feriel and Eamon stand at the center.

Battle Start

Eamon is another opponent who wants to get in close range, his attacks do more damage at the base of his sword. But he also has a projectile that while a bit predictable does mean you can’t get too far away.

The chandelier hanging from the ceiling does damage if you make contact with it, but neither you nor your opponent rely on jump attacks enough to make it a real problem. Launching your opponent into it is a good way to tack on more damage.

While Eamon does have a projectile, you should outrange most of his normal attacks, so it’s another game of measuring distance to stop the projectile spam from starting. He does more damage up close, but he still has decent range on his sword he can use to get in.

The super move you need to be most worried about is Infernal Vortex, a move with wide range that draws you in up close to where Eamon can hit for maximum damage. His other super, Sunset Sword, is a large projectile that can cover his approach, but if you keep the pressure up you won’t see it.

If you haven’t gotten a feel for how to force opponents back yet Eamon will punish you severely for it, throwing attacks out willy nilly gives him openings to move in. Using your long range moves meaningfully is the key here.

Battle End

Eamon and Feriel are back at round start positions.

Eamon: I can see now why they picked you to compete in this tournament, you’ve got talent and the spirit to use it.

Feriel: (But what good are those when it comes to problems you can’t fight? Still the order is counting on me, so I need to get more training in before the next round.)

Feriel: Thank you. It feels strange to hear a king say such kind things to me.

Eamon: It never hurts to share a kind sentiment, makes it easier to find allies and harder to lose them. Good luck in the rest of the tournament.

Eamon leaves.

Feriel: …I have to fight Kazuko next. And I don’t think I’m good at keeping friends…

Chapter END

Note from the Author: And once more we have a fight between Feriel and Kazuko on the docket. I’m hoping people are enjoying the contrast between their stories.

