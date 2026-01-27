Welcome to the non-fiction ‘Warthog Blog’ section of the Warthog Report, where I write about different subjects as they interest me. If you’re a subscriber and just want other parts of the newsletter, you can adjust which segments you receive here. It’s time for analysis I expect few other people to come in fully prepared to comment on.

This is about two separate stories many readers will not know, so allow me a moment to introduce them.

The Hero Twin narrative of Maya mythology can be read in the Popol Vuh (a free translation with very informative footnotes can be found here), focusing on a pair of twins who are themselves the son of a twin and a woman from the underworld Xibalba. It covers their birth, childhood, and battle against the lords of Xibalba.

Although the Hero Twins are eventually killed by the lords of Xibalba, they are reborn as fish people and then performers who are invited to perform for the lords of Xibalba, which is when the Hero Twins catch them by surprise and overthrow them.

Maya royalty claimed descent from the Hero Twins, and though there is a general lack of surviving written Maya sources, artwork indicates that the mythical narrative was well known.

Sayblood’s Children is a web serial published by S.E Reid to her newsletter Talebones, which fits into a wider and loose series of stories connected by their shared setting, the fictional Ferris Island in Washington State. Currently it requires a paid subscription to be read, but the author has been working on publishing her back catalog for individual purchase.

Prior knowledge of other stories about Ferris Island crucially shapes a reader’s engagement with Sayblood’s Children. One faction that appears across many stories are the Brackers, a reclusive group who live on an adjacent island connected by a bridge and are shown in several stories to have the power to take monstrous wolf like forms.

Sayblood’s Children, set shortly after the colonization of Ferris Island in contrast to the modern or near modern setting of most other stories, features a character named Othniel Brack living on an island near Ferris Island. As a long time reader of the Ferris Island stories it thus became immediately apparent this would be the origin story of the Brackers.

Although in this case, origin myth is a more fitting phrase. While the Ferris Island stories are defined by the presence of the supernatural, it is always lurking outside the bounds of civilization and what people say in public. Sayblood’s Children has the supernatural out in the open with the titular character coming from the underground world of Sumble, the same name as its god, dealing more openly and directly with the fantastic.

And the sense of this as a piece of mythology for a secretive group is enhanced by the way the story draws on the narrative of the Hero Twins. This connection can be observed from the title alone. The name of the mother of the Hero Twins, Xquic, is often translated to English in ways that incorporate the word blood, Lady Blood, Blood Maiden, and Blood Moon are all ways English translations have referred to her. And Sayblood includes that key name element of blood.

Xibalba is located beneath the ground, with some caves being identified as entrances to it. As such Sumble being located underground and the home of an Xquic analogue marks it as a counterpart. This is amplified by the name of Sayblood’s father, One Prince, which follows a similar pattern to how some of the lords of Xibalba are named, like One Blood, the father of Xquic.

Both One Blood and One Prince play similar roles in their stories. One Prince has Sayblood’s lover from the surface, Shrike, killed and his corpse put in a tree. Similarly Hunahpu and his brother’s heads were placed on a tree after the lords of Xibalba killed them. And both Xquic and Sayblood are forced to leave their homes for the world above while pregnant due to the threat of their father killing them.

While both heroines seek out the home of their children’s father, only Xquic reaches it. Sayblood on the other hand ends up on an island in the U.S rather than Shrike’s home of Ireland, marking the point where her story truly diverges from its inspiration. Xquic was put through a test to earn her place with Hunahpu’s mother, but Othniel gives Sayblood shelter freely. None of the Orchard Island characters have clear parallels in the Hero Twin narrative because it represents the moment where Sayblood breaks from it.

Xquic’s initial struggles to be accepted by Hunahpu’s mother and his other children do have a parallel in Sayblood’s story however. Sayblood can sense Orchard Island itself rejecting her as a foreign presence, most clear in an apple tree by Othniel’s home. She eventually is able to reach an understanding with it, setting up her future descendant’s apple trade.

The test Xquic had to pass to be accepted by Hunahpu’s mother was an agricultural one, bringing in a full net of maize despite the field only having a single ear, accomplished with help of the personifications of days and animals. Sayblood reaching an understanding with the apple tree by Othniel’s home thus provides some measure of connection. And while maize is deeply important to the Maya, apples end up being the main trade of Sayblood’s descendants.

The climax of Sayblood’s Children is more distinct than it is similar to its mythical inspiration, but bears some key points of overlap. Much like the hero twins briefly becoming fish people after the lords of Xibalba kill them, Sayblood’s twin daughters end up taking brief animal transformations in the climax to escape from One Prince.

There is also another aspect to the climax with mythical parallels, which is the rejection of the gods of the underworld as gods. When confronting One Prince for the final time, Sayblood denounces Sumble as no god, claiming she has met a true god “…of trees and spring and apples and Christmas.” In the Popol Vuh when describing the defeat of the Lords of Xibalba their own divinity is similarly rejected, with the Allen J. Christensen translation translating one line as “Surely they [the lords of Xibalba] were not true gods.”

Even with this direct of a comparison I do feel a little hesitant around a character rooted in Maya mythology rejecting their past culture for Christianity, but I did see another angle to it. Some Maya in the colonial period connected the figures in the Hero Twin narrative with Christian figures, including Xquic with the Virgin Mary, since both are virgins who give birth to child(ren) who die and then triumph over death. So Sayblood’s interest in what she hears of Christmas reflects the already observed points of comparison with her mythical basis.

While I’ve dedicated much of this to the similarities between the stories, what I enjoy most about their relationship is the key point of difference. Sayblood is a central character in her story while Xquic effectively vanishes from the narrative after giving birth, not acknowledged even once when her sons are in Xibalba. Xquic always stood out to me as a figure ripe for expanding on, as has become popular to do with female mythological figures, so I enjoyed the ways Sayblood’s Children asks the question of what it would be like if Xquic was the main character.

Even with all the connections, Sayblood’s Children is not a full on retelling or adaptation of the Hero Twin myth. It’s an original story drawing on mythical parallels to enhance its own sense of mythology, which is what makes the relationship between them so interesting to me.