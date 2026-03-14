Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

Last time Eamon dealt with the fallout of the attempt to assassination, finally reuniting with Fintan and Aodh. After facing Hákon in the arena, Eamon was approached by Séaghdha, a man claiming to be a former member of the Phantom Constellation.

| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Quiahuitl’s Ship

Ornate weapons hang on the wooden walls of the ship, with a finely woven rug covering the floor. Eamon, Nevan, Ciara, and Séaghdha are standing on the right side. On the left is Quiahuitl and Epcoatl, a green scaled lizal.

Eamon: Tell them what you told me.

Séaghdha steps forward.

Séaghdha: I was once a member of the Phantom Constellation, but fled during the purge of them led by King Eamon when I saw him kill our leader. In the time after that I drifted, having been raised as a weapon I only then developed a sense of identity and morality.

Eamon: (I did just barely see someone flee when I slew that bastard. But they looked like a- no clearly I was wrong if that was Séaghdha.)

Séaghdha: Eventually I came to this isle and swore to never kill again, to let the techniques I was taught fade away. But in the arena I recognized them and knew there was another survivor who still practiced our arts.

Quiahuitl: And would you be able to identify this fellow survivor?

Séaghdha: I encountered and tried to reason with her, but she wouldn’t listen. One of our techniques is to change shape, not as drastically as a dragon, but enough to be unrecognizable, she’s sure to have changed faces by now.

Séaghdha: When you find her, I ask of you to spare her. We were either born into the Phantom Constellation or taken at a young age, denied any sense of personhood. I broke free of those beliefs, but she hasn’t. I can’t deny that chance to someone else.

Eamon: You’re dismissed now.

Séaghdha: Thank you your majesty.

Séaghdha departs.

Quiahuitl: Do you believe that?

Nevan: We’ve spoken with those who know him here, none have contradicted his story yet.

Eamon: (She isn’t talking to us, she’s talking about us.)

Epcoatl: I’ve also confirmed that at the very least, he arrived here from Lunis years ago, after the purge of the Phantom Constellation, and has given only the vaguest details of his life in Lunis to others. But that doesn’t mean he’s trustworthy.

Nevan: Nobody knew this tournament would be happening back then, so it can’t all be a lie, how could they have possibly planned this far in advance? But if you give an assassin a chance to kill…

Epcoatl: Assuming he’s even a former assassin of the exact kind he says he is. He could be a coerced collaborator telling a story that draws our attention while the true would be assassin belongs to another organization entirely.

Eamon: (Quiahuitl’s right hand man is about what I expected.)

Ciara: I believe him. But what do you think King Eamon?

Eamon: It’s not necessarily about believing him or not, it’s about accounting for as many possibilities as we can. He didn’t give us anything to immediately act on, so if it is a trap then it comes from either his request to spare the assassin, his closeness to us, or giving us false information.

Eamon: I’ve arranged for him to be secluded in a room with guards and someone monitoring the outside from afar. If he’s telling the truth it protects him from the assassin’s retaliation. If he’s lying it restrains his movements and protects us from him.

Quiahuitl: And if he’s counting on you wasting men with this contingency?

Eamon: We get more subtle in our defenses to lure the assassin into overconfidence.

Quiahuitl: I’m impressed. I assumed your war on assassins was bound to end in failure, but I can see now how you won it.

Quiahuitl: I assume you also know better than to humor that request to spare the assassin, even if everything he said was genuine.

Eamon: If he’s telling the truth she might not give us that chance in the first place. And if the chance does come, I’m sure we’ll know more than we do now about this.

Eamon: Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to get to the arena for the semi-finals.

Eamon leaves.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub

Exploration Start

The path to the next fight is longer than usual this time, it will take a bit of platforming to get to the next fight and to eavesdrop on all of the NPCs. A good number of the platforms are sloped, you’ll want to practice how to deal with that kind of terrain again before moving on.

Bewildered Merchant: I just got interrogated by the former king of Lunis and a dragon. Those two clearly have a lot to work out.

Concerned Priest: Séaghdha told me he was going to do something risky and I haven’t seen him since, then suddenly I’m being asked about him. I hope he survives whatever this is.

Focused Lunan Attendant: Foolish people let themselves be distracted from their role, those with clarity of purpose have no hesitation or fear.

As you go forward you’ll see the trio of Ciara, Aodh, and Fintan standing around. Walk up to them to start the next scene.

Exploration End

Aodh: Ciara told me about that guy. Fintan had a feeling it was the Phantom Constellation behind this.

Ciara: I think you should honor Séaghdha’s request if you can. It’s hard to break free from a way of thinking you were forced into fsince childhood. And he knew full well you could have executed him for his past, but he still came forward to make that plea.

Fintan: No. Kill her, and that man as well. All of the Phantom Constellation should be erased from history for what they’ve done. How could either of you forget that?

Eamon: It feels strange hearing you argue against mercy.

Fintan: I didn’t hesitate to order death when it was needed, and clearly it was needed far more than I thought it was. Look at what my mistakes led to. Your father isn’t here because of them.

Eamon: I don’t think your attempts to create peace between the nobles was a mistake, or your friendship with Aodh. If Séaghdha truly is no longer an assassin I’ll pardon him for bringing me information.

Fintan: It’s your decision. But don’t forget what the Phantom Constellation took from you.

Eamon: Just because you haven’t moved on doesn’t mean you need to insistently throw my father’s death at me.

Eamon: It has been years. I mourned my father, I mourned your sons, and everyone else I knew who died on the Bloody Day. None of that pain will ever fully heal. But I had a kingdom to rule while you immortals were stuck in the past.

Eamon: I swore that I would carry out your dream of creating true peace and harmony for the kingdom in your stead. And I’ll do it even if it’s no longer yours, because it’s mine now.

Fintan: …

Fintan turns around and walks away.

Aodh: I haven’t seen Fintan that angry since… You’d think the next match is between the two of you with that argument.

Eamon: We should get to the arena for our match before I make you mad as well.

Aodh and Eamon walk off-screen.

Transition to Hollow Mountains

The stage is set high up in a mountain range at night, with flowers growing on the mountainside. A full moon hangs in the background. The ground is sloped, there’s no flat terrain to stand on. Eamon stands on the lower half, Aodh on the high ground.

Battle Start

You start on the low ground, but once again are so fired up you’ve got a bar of meter to work with from round start. The whole stage is sloped, so it’s a matter of if you want to fight from the high or low ground.

Aodh is good at fighting from any range and controlling spacing, so getting in on him will be difficult. Don’t just blindly rush in, and try not to underestimate his fireball projectiles. Sunset Sword is a good tool for getting past his defenses.

Sometimes a red flower will sprout up, when it begins to shake from side to side like a dance get away from it before it blows up. Idling too long in one spot will cause a flower to pop up, otherwise they spawn in random spaces. Boxing your opponent into the blast radius is key to winning on this stage.

While not the same, Aodh’s supers are a bit similar to your own. Condensed Inferno is giant slow moving projectile while Sunrise Dance is a multi hitting attack that moves Aodh around, don’t stop blocking while either are in use.

Even starting with the meter lead this fight may prove a little difficult at first, but keep at it and you’ll pull through.

Battle End

Eamon is on the higher ground, he and Aodh put away their weapons.

Aodh: Wow, you really have gotten strong.

Eamon: I needed to.

Aodh: I didn’t trust myself to actually help you as king. I thought I’d fuck things up just like I did for Fintan. But, I do get now that I pretty much abandoned you. Doran would probably hate me even more for that than-

Eamon: Don’t. Don’t say my father’s death was your fault, or the Bloody Day. You made people too afraid to be at peace, but the assassin and traitors made their own decisions.

Aodh: Thank you.

Aodh: When this is over I’ll come back to Lunis sometime. Not for long, probably, but at least to visit.

Eamon: I’ll look forward to it. I just hope you can bring Fintan with you.

Chapter END

Note from the Author: Apologies for this chapter being late, my time has been voted one of the top ten things to steal this season. Not only is next chapter the finale, but I have something special planned for it compared to other finales here, so please look forward to that.

| Prologue/Introduction | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |