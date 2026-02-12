Welcome to Battles Beneath the Stars, a webserial styled like the guide and script of a non existent fighting game. If you’re new to this story, be sure to start at the prologue, from there each character’s story branches into its own version of events, so you won’t need to read anyone else’s story to follow this one. And if you just want other parts of the newsletter you can adjust which segments you receive here.

Last time Eamon’s confidants began arguing with each other, and Eamon won his duel with Aris. While talking about the Phantom Constellation, a group of assassins Eamon has seemingly destroyed, Aris reminded Eamon that danger can be lurking anywhere at the tournament.

| Prologue/Introduction | | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Eamon is standing at the center, Ciara on one side and Nevan on the other.

Eamon: She’s not the reason I came here, but I’m looking forward to beating Quiahuitl all the same. It’s no secret she doesn’t respect me. This will help silence anyone who thinks I’m dependent on Aodh.

Nevan: Don’t underestimate her yourself your majesty. Like you, being a warrior hasn’t kept her from using spies and the like. It may not be her, but I suspect not everyone in this tournament will be fighting fair.

Ciara: She’s absolutely the sort who would find some way to get an unfair advantage. Or maybe I’ve just been around Tetlacatl for too long, he’s been praying for her to lose in this tournament since he learned she was in it.

Ciara: And I bet some people in Xilaman have been doing the same.

Nevan: Which is part of what that makes this tournament so dangerous. There could be any number of schemes and people conducting them.

Nevan: I’m still not convinced we’ve seen the last of the Phantom Constellation, and every land must have its own assassins. This is the perfect chance for any of them to strike and pin the blame on another.

Eamon: I won’t say you’re being paranoid, but the people running this tournament know that, and anyone who ruins this has the chance to anger all four dragons at once.

Eamon: And I may come across every conspiracy here while trying to find Aodh and Fintan.

Ciara: Don’t worry, I’m determined to get them on speaking terms with each other and you again.

Eamon: At this rate we may need to meet in the arena for that.

Nevan: That will be dangerous. Not everyone’s loyalties will be in the right place if you face King Fintan.

Ciara: You’re not subtle with that look at me. I know who’d have more to lose if the tournament goes that way.

Eamon: (It all depends on what Uncle Fintan does. He can’t be the same person he was before.)

Eamon: I’ll get past this round before worrying about the next.

Exploration Start

You’ll notice a lot more sloped platforms on your way to the next battle. Try and take some time to figure out how attacks interact with them. Most projectiles will follow the slope of the terrain, including yours.

When you’re not playing with slopes, there’s also some more NPCs to eavesdrop on.

Young Merchant: The king of Lunis was born and raised in Lunis to parents who were born and raised in Lunis, yet there are some who call him a foreigner? Not a very welcoming people are they, maybe I won’t travel there.

Haunted Man: That woman I saw, she looked like, no. I’ve imagined phantoms before.

Proud Xilian: Unlike some other places, we don’t need a dragon to be taken seriously.

Once you’re ready keep going to the right.

Exploration End

Transition to Burned Grove

The stage is set on a small pyramid in a grove, fighters can duke it out on the pyramid’s flat top, or go down the steps to the forest floor, where you’ll quickly run into the trees that serve as the stage’s walls.

In the background are burnt trees, giving the stage its name. A statue of a female talpman stands in the background on the top of the pyramid. Eamon and Quiahuitl stand at the top of the pyramid.

Quiahuitl: King Eamon of Lunis, let us see whose strength is greater.

Eamon: I assume the battlefield being like this was your suggestion.

Quiahuitl: Xilaman doesn’t have a good history with Lunans and fire. I wanted my people to remember that.

Eamon: You seem quite invested in what your people do and don’t remember. I hope you haven’t forgotten what’s real with all of your propaganda.

Quiahuitl: Or you who put you on that throne and gave you that sword, but now can’t bother to give you even a second of attention. Gladiator’s Grandson, Aodh’s Emissary, The Foreigner King, I’d say your own people remember it.

Eamon: You don’t know me well. I don’t let my anger get in the way of my concentration, so making me angry isn’t going to make winning possible for you.

The flames on Eamon’s sword intensify.

Eamon: But it’s going to make your loss more painful.

Battle Start

Both you and Quiahuitl start with a full bar of meter, which Quiahuitl will immediately use for a super move. Her Rubber Rain super sends out four rubber ball projectiles that bounce on contact with surfaces or enemies, each bounce increases the damage it does.

Four is a lot of projectiles to track right out the gate, so focus on blocking. Quiahuitl herself is also going to come right at you with a string of attacks. If you’re able to guard all of it you’ll be up next to let loose with some offense.

Infernal Vortex makes for a good way to quickly seize the momentum after the initial onslaught, while if you got hit Sunset Sword can help you get some space back.

This fight will go by fast with how your ideal range is the same as your opponent, up close. Try to keep the fight on the flat top of the pyramid. It might be harder to approach from lower than your opponent, but for Quiahuitl facing towards the stairs lets her set up more rallies.

Speaking of volley’s you’ll also want to keep an eye out for her other super, Fourfold Strike, this lets her send out a ball with the strength it’d normally need four bounces to reach. You can send it back at her with even more damage, but it’s fast so you’ll need to be prepared.

If you can keep yourself from being overwhelmed by Quiahuitl’s offense this match will go your way.

Battle End

Eamon and Quiahuitl are back at round start positions. An arrow comes flying in from the left, and another on the right. Quiahuitl knocks the arrow aimed at her away with a kick. Eamon bisects the arrow meant for him using his sword.

Quiahuitl: Cowards!

Eamon: Are you alright?

Quiahuitl: That was a pathetic assassination attempt. Since they were after both of us we should work together to hunt them down.

Eamon: (Shutting down an attempted assassination sure was a convenient way for her to still come off as strong. This anger doesn’t seem performative, but she wouldn’t be here now if she was a bad liar. Still, I’d rather be allies than enemies.)

Eamon: We’ll work out the details later, but I’m always eager to put assassins in their place. Let’s chase them.

Quiahuitl and Eamon take off in opposite directions.

Chapter END

Note from the Author: Things are heating up fast for this story now, but you’ll have to wait for the next chapter for what happens next. Between the last chapter and this one I appeared on a stream to do an interview about Battles Beneath the Stars, it ended up being rather long and enjoyable, and insightful for interested readers I’m sure.

| Prologue/Introduction | Table of Contents | Profiles | Non-Gamer Primer |