Last time the battle between Eamon and Quiahuitl came to a shocking conclusion with an attempted assassination on both of them. In the aftermath the two of them joined forces. Now let's see how everyone else reacts.

Last time the battle between Eamon and Quiahuitl came to a shocking conclusion with an attempted assassination on both of them. In the aftermath the two of them joined forces. Now let’s see how everyone else reacts.

Open on Grand Festival Hub

Eamon, Nevan, and Ciara are on screen. Fintan approaches them from the left.

Eamon: Uncle, it’s good to finally see you. I should thank the assassin and whoever sent them for reuniting us.

Fintan: I didn’t want to get in your way, it’s rare for a king to rule while his predecessor still lives. And you saw how my time as king ended.

Fintan: But now I see a way I can be of aid to you. I’ll be joining the hunt for those assassins. Let it be publicized that’s how I responded to an attempt on your life.

Eamon: I’d rather have you stay and talk to me. At least say something on who you think it is.

Fintan: Don’t waste your time talking to phantoms of failed kings.

Ciara: You’re not the one who failed.

Fintan: Stop falling for your own propaganda.

Fintan walks off screen.

Nevan: I can’t say I knew him as well as you did your majesty, but he seems like an entirely different person now.

Eamon: He does…

Aodh runs on screen.

Aodh: Eamon, are you alright? I’ve been looking for whoever was after you, but I’m no good at this sort of work.

Nevan backs away slowly, a hand on his hair.

Eamon: As you can see I foiled the assassination attempt, but they and any allies they have are beneath detection for now. Maybe if you were actually around they-

Eamon: (Wait is that-)

Fintan runs back on screen and tackles Aodh to the ground.

Aodh: Fintan?!

Fintan: I knew you’d seek Eamon out just as I did.

Fintan: As much as I want revenge on you, neither of us has any interest in letting direct threats to King Eamon run amok. Let’s stop running in circles and start hunting together. I have a feeling this is someone both of us already wanted to kill.

Fintan: Follow me. We have work to do.

Fintan gets up from the ground and walks away. After a second Aodh also rises.

Aodh: I was going to stay if you told me to, but you heard Fintan.

Aodh follows Fintan.

Ciara: I’m worried about them.

Ciara runs after Fintan and Aodh.

Eamon: That… wasn’t what I expected.

Nevan: Nor I.

Eamon: (Uncle Fintan used to keep his calm even while dealing with people at their most irritating. Never compromised on wanting peace, always remained firmly above petty infighting.)

Nevan: I’m shocked anyone would be so bold as to tackle a dragon, and get away with it. Couldn’t he have transformed to throw him off?

Eamon: Aodh could have. But it looks like even now he wouldn’t risk hurting King Fintan. Maybe once they sort things out they can remember I’m here too.

Exploration Start

You know the drill by now, you’ve got people to eavesdrop on and space to practice as you make your way to the arena for the next round. You might want to pay attention to some of the specific formations these platforms are in, you’ll be seeing them again soon.

Excitable Gossip: Do you think maybe Hákon was trying to give himself an easier bracket?

Tired Merchant: Do you think maybe you should shut up instead of spouting nonsense?

Detached Observer: I can’t tell who’s angrier about the assassination attempt, Xillaman, Lunis, or the Isles.

Haunted Man: What should I do? I can’t let this continue.

Eventually you’ll see Hákon. Approach him to begin the next scene.

Exploration End

Hákon: King Eamon, apologies again over what happened last round. We’re making sure it won’t happen again, and pursuing the assassins.

Eamon: I only blame the assassins themselves. At this point I’m worried too many people are looking for them, we might trip over ourselves.

Hákon: That’s a good point, but hopefully the assassins will trip as well.

Hákon: I shouldn’t be saying this since I have a responsibility to help this event go as planned, but I get it if you’d rather drop out after all of that. We failed you as hosts.

Eamon: I don’t intend to back down.

Hákon: That’s good. Let’s have a battle that’s just between us then, no interruptions at the end.

Eamon and Hákon walk off screen together.

Transition to Grand Festival Arena

Here the audience is no longer hidden by illusions, you can see the stands in the background. Some audience members are holding up signs related to the fighters, other signs are less relevant like ‘do not have fun.’

The stage has a flat dirt floor, with walls of ice to set the boundary. This simplistic look is merely how the stage starts out.

Battle Start

Hákon is going to make you second guess your strategies, because with him the most dangerous place to be is right in front of him. He has a mixture of grabs and slow hitting moves with super armor to keep you on guard.

You still want to get up close for maximum damage, but be more cautious about it. Go for faster yet weaker attacks to avoid being caught out, and if an attack isn’t stopped by your own either grab or start blocking.

Naturally of your supers Infernal Vortex is the one to go with here. For Hákon’s supers the one you want to watch out for is Gale Rush, where he’ll charge forward and grab you, the range and speed can easily catch you by surprise.

This stage’s distinguishing trait is that platforms will appear and disappear in various formations, so don’t rely too much on the platforms or their placement. If you keep to the ground you can keep things simple and consistent.

Win or lose this match is going to go by fast with both of you up close and hitting hard, just make sure you’re the one whose hits are landing.

Battle End

Eamon and Hákon are back at round start positions. Both look behind themselves for a moment.

Hákon: At least now I can focus more on defending the arena. Let me know if there is anything I can do to help.

Eamon: I will.

Eamon walks off screen.

Transition to Grand Festival Hub

Eamons enters as Nevan stands waiting for him.

Nevan: Your Majesty, someone approached me who, if they’re telling the truth, is of interest to you.

A human in plain clothes walks on screen. He’s the ‘Haunted Man’ NPC from earlier.

Haunted Man: My name is Séaghdha. I was once a star of the Phantom Constellation. I thought myself the sole survivor, content to quietly fade into oblivion, taking the last memories of that cult’s practices with me.

Séaghdha: But I saw for myself that there is another survivor, one still practicing the art of death. So I place myself at your mercy and service with one request. Finish what you started. Destroy the Phantom Constellation and let it leave nothing behind.

Chapter END

Note from the Author: Eamon has a lot to juggle, doesn’t he? As much as things seem to be piling up, we’re approaching the end game. I hope you look forward to the final two chapters and the answers they’ll bring.

