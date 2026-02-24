Welcome to the non-fiction ‘Warthog Blog’ section of the Warthog Report, where I write about different subjects as they interest me. If you’re a subscriber and just want other parts of the newsletter, you can adjust which segments you receive here. Today I’m talking about a creative project I did outside this newsletter a little while ago.

When I saw calls to make the internet fun again with more casual personal websites I wanted to take part with something on the free web host Neocities, but I wasn’t sure at first what to make it about. Eventually I settled on doing one about my favorite Aztec deity, Tezcatlipoca, because I was getting my hands on bits of info that wasn’t easily searchable online. And putting my notes and observations in one place helps with my hobbyist research in general.

The name I chose was Digital Tlachieloni. A tlachieloni is a symbol associated with Tezcatlipoca referred to as ‘the instrument to see.’ It is also one of those things you won’t find too much discussion of on the English internet.

Making a basic website with HTML on Neocities is easy since HTML is fairly simple and human readable. But I wanted to go a bit further than basic. Inspired by I-land (which I have written about before) I thought about how to make the website more fun to navigate and break from the standard nav bar mold. I arrived at making a map for it that would treat it like a physical location, where clicking on different icons would take you to different pages. The version of it below does not have that feature.

I decided to frame the website as a temple, since sources I could find on Aztec temples said their design varied I made it a pyramid design with each floor having two symbols linking to pages of some relevance to each other. I counted the grounds around the temple as a ‘floor,’ but made the roof the exception with just one symbol.

As usual when it comes to my artistic needs, I pulled up Inkscape to make some vector art. There ended up being what felt like too much empty space around the top of the pyramid when I was done, so I added Ursa Major and the moon, two celestial bodies associated with Tezcatlipoca, as decoration. When drawing the moon I used the Digital Florentine Codex to pull up Aztec depictions of the moon for reference.

Making the symbols in the image link to different pages was more simple than I expected it to be, as there was already an online tool for setting this sort of thing up complete with a visual editor.

Having a visual map does come with the restriction that if I want to add a new page, I need to redraw the map. So I thought carefully and asked around about what sort of information people would be looking for on a mythology website. Thus far I haven’t needed to redraw the map yet, but I have needed to expand definitions.

For another touch I gave each page a bit of text at the start to describe the page like an actual part of the temple, and reused the character of Obsidian Cross from some of my other writing as a tour guide. This wasn’t what I had in mind for his first serious appearance, but it fits him since he is an aspect of Tezcatlipoca

For the actual contents of the website this isn’t meant to be a proper academic source, it has some of my own analysis but for the most part this is a tertiary source like Wikipedia. If nothing else the library page, which contains links to my sources, should be of some use to people.

Writing the contents of each page is more difficult than you’d think due to the complexity and nuance of information I was working with. My early attempts at the website struggled under the weight of all the information until the map idea forced me to work out how exactly to break things down so I was no longer listing every single aspect of Tezcatlipoca on the same page.

The website is not done, and will likely remain a continual work in progress since true learning never ends. There’s plenty of information I still need to put up there, including things I don’t know yet. Right now the writing on the website is also a bit too simple for my taste, it’s hard to restate complex information in your own words while trying not to start a game of telephone.

Still with all of the things I want and have to do it’s better to get something out there than keep it as a mere unacted upon idea for years, and I’m pleased with the work I put into making it a more distinctive experience.