It’s time for another telegraphed break from the usual publication schedule, the paid edition of A Marriage of Body and Soul with Drabbles of Body and Soul included is now available on itch.io. The free versions are still available on the newsletter’s website and will remain there, this is just an experimental little bonus for anyone who feels like leaving a tip or wants a PDF copy. The only difference for this version is the addition of a new afterword, and scene breaks now using a heart instead of a line, like so.

Paid or free, Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to revisit Simon and Beleth.