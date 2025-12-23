Welcome to the non-fiction ‘Warthog Blog’ section of the Warthog Report, where I write about different subjects as they interest me. If you’re a subscriber and just want other parts of the newsletter, you can adjust which segments you receive here. It’s time to talk about the end of the year.

And so we’re at the final post of the year. I feel this was a mostly stable year, some standouts but not to the extent of what last year had. Which is good because I’d rather keep things stable than chase constant growth for growth’s sake, there wasn’t any piece that was supposed to be an A Marriage of Body and Soul type hit (by the standards of this small publication) in the first place.

Being able to keep things mostly steady between a move where my family got screwed over by bureaucracy and starting grad school is an accomplishment in itself. Especially since next year is when Battles Beneath the Stars will come to a close after years of serialization, so it will be impossible for things not to change majorly next year.

I talk too much about Battles Beneath the Stars being nearly over since long projects require quite a lot of advance planning even when you’re doing the actual writing in the moment. Part of my thinking needs to go beyond the next year to keep things running.

I did experiment a little this year by publishing my first poem, which I’m glad I got in. I’m working to be better at just trying new things, which really kicked in this month because it’s an actual desire of mine rather than a new year’s resolution. I actually feel hesitant to openly try new things in January because new year’s resolutions make it look inauthentic, but that doesn’t apply to just doing things privately.

My most popular posts this year seem to be the two posts about adapting the written word into video games, which is a very fitting subject for this newsletter. It was fun to write about so I’m glad other people had fun reading it.

Next year will bring about its own challenges personally and professionally, some of which are already visible on the horizon. But I don’t think those challenges will be quite as bad as what I’ve already had to deal with this year, a year I’m happy to put in the past.

Have a happy new year. You’ll hear from me again in 2026.